Service dog's trip to Disney couldn't be any cuter

Henry, a 2-year-old golden retriever, is an adorable service dog whose pictures from a recent trip to Walt Disney World make us love him even more.
To help with his training, Henry visited the happiest place on Earth with his handler, Jessica Paulsen, according to "Good Morning America."
Henry is an Instagram star after his owner started an account for his adventures in 2017, and we can see why.
Henry’s owner documented his training trip with plenty of adorable photos and videos from around Disney World that are sure to make you smile.
Sometimes it’s easy to get caught up in your dogs job. We forget that even though they’re with you 24/7 that doesn’t mean they’re WITH you 24/7. Think about how your human relationships would struggle if all you did was sit together in silence, sure you’re together but relationships aren’t that simple. It’s the same with your working dog. Things can become mundane, a trip to the grocery store, the doctor, school and back again. You’re relationship can become stagnant and you can begin to miss the personality of the animal that is right by your side. I can tell when this is happening with Henry because he begins to task more slowly, his ears will lay down and back instead of their regular position, all things someone else wouldn’t notice. This is when I know I need to invigorate our relationship and our training. What I’ll often do is take him to the park to train but we’ll switch up our reward. We’ll play games that incorporate his tasks at a faster and more exciting pace. He can be clumsy and rambunctious and the goal is just to have fun together. He’ll be rewarded with treats, toys or a wrestling match (which he always wins). When he gets bored of retrieval we’ll switch into searching and then recalls, I let him lead. When we first faced this I wasn’t sure what to do or what was wrong. No one talks about this part of having a service dog. It’ll be different for every team but working through it is one of the most rewarding parts of being a TEAM.
