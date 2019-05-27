Service dog's trip to Disney couldn't be any cuter

Henry, a 2-year-old golden retriever, is an adorable service dog whose pictures from a recent trip to Walt Disney World make us love him even more.

To help with his training, Henry visited the happiest place on Earth with his handler, Jessica Paulsen, according to "Good Morning America."

Henry is an Instagram star after his owner started an account for his adventures in 2017, and we can see why.

Henry’s owner documented his training trip with plenty of adorable photos and videos from around Disney World that are sure to make you smile.

