Sparkle like Tinker Bell with new glow wings at Disney

ORLANDO, Fla - No need to visit Pixie Hallow, Disney is rolling out a new set of wearable pixie-wings inspired by Tinker Bell.

Disney showed off the new glow wings for children and adults Tuesday on its blog.

Guests can light up the night with the wings during any of Disney's nighttime spectaculars, or guests can wear the wings around for a day in the parks, the park said.

The wings are available at select Walt Disney World locations, including Emporium Complex at Magic Kingdom, Mouse Gear at Epcot, Discovery Trading Co. at Animal Kingdom and the Fantasmic Cart at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

According to the Disney Parks shop website, the wings are selling for $28.

Guests can share their new wings with Tinker Bell herself at the Town Square Theater at Magic Kingdom Park.

