Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in August

ORLANDO, Fla. - The force will be with Disney’s Hollywood Studios beginning this August, according to a Disney Parks announcement revealing the opening dates of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for parks in Orlando and California.



Florida parkgoers will have to wait until Aug. 29 to board the Millennium Falcon, where as Disneyland guests will be able to experience Galaxy’s Edge beginning May 31.

Disney park officials said the "Star Wars"-themed lands are ahead of schedule.

Galaxy's Edge will open in two phases. The first phase includes the opening of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, a ride during which guests can take the controls of “the fastest hunk of

junk in the galaxy," according to Disney. Guests will experience the attraction as pilots, gunners or flight

engineers.

Opening later this year, phase two includes Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, an immerse attraction placing parkgoers in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Disney officials said they made the decision to open the land in phases to allow guests to enjoy parts of the experience sooner.

Guests at Galaxy's Edge will be able to use the Play Disney Parks app to interact with elements inside the experience including droids, ships, media screens, door panels and antenna arrays.

Disney recently released more details about what guests can expect in Planet Batuu, the home of the Black Spire Outpost where anyone can release their inner Jedi, or Sith.

Walt Disney Company Disney plans to unveil "Star Wars"-themed parks at Disney World and Disneyland in Fall 2019.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo will offer cuisine by Chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs, who will bring exotic flavors and unusual dishes to this traveling diner “Tuggs’ Grub.” Ronto Roasters will resemble a recycled pod-racing engine that will fire up exotic meats, and guests will even have the chance to sample some of the tasty Ronto fare.

At the Milk Stand, guests can order their very own farm-fresh blue milk or green milk, direct from Bubo Wamba Family Farms, a classic beverage served throughout "Star Wars" films.

The "in-universe" menu for Black Spire includes kaadu sticky ribs that tastes like pork and fried Endorian tip-yip, or chicken. At Impossible Foods, there are hummus, pita and spicy vegan meatballs for the park's plant-based guests. Click here to read more details about Planet Batuu.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.