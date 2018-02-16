Toy Story Land to debut at Walt Disney World June 30

ORLANDO, Fla. - Buzz Lightyear, Sheriff Woody, Jessie, Andy and Rex are coming to Central Florida as Toy Story Land is set to debut in June. The new attraction is based off the Pixar movie and a part of Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Guests can enjoy the Slinky Dog Dash, a roller coaster, and the Alien Swirling Saucers where you can spin with flying saucers and escape the grasp of "The Claw." This is in combination with the already popular carnival ride Toy Story Mania! that premiered in 2008.

