Unbelievable catch: Roller coaster rider catches stranger's cellphone mid-ride

This might be one of the greatest catches of all time, and no, it didn't happen in sports.

A YouTube video posted by Samuel Kempf (Sirsammy 15) on Sept. 4 shows a roller coaster rider catch a stranger's phone in mid-air.

Kempf said on the YouTube post, "I caught a stranger's phone in mid air on a roller coaster! I was in Spain at Port Aventura on Shambhala ride and saw the person a few rows ahead drop their IPhone X. Long story short I caught it."

That's quite a feat, considering the ride can reach up to 80 mph.

This video is proof why you should secure your belongings before riding a roller coaster.

This man was in the right place at the right time. And I'm not sure we'd even believe he did this if we didn't have video proof.

