Universal changes daily opening time for Hagrid coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort announced Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open midday for the next couple of weeks.

The reason for the move is to keep up with daily maintenance and technical support.

Park officials said the ride is more popular than they thought it would be.

“We’ve been managing through significant weather delays and running the attraction well beyond regular park hours to accommodate our guests,” Universal said in a statement.

Universal said crews need time to take care of the ride.

“This is our most sophisticated, high-performance, ride system ever,” Universal said in a statement on Twitter.

Universal said park officials will post updates about the ride on Twitter.

When the ride first opened, wait times were projected at 10 hours at one point.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.