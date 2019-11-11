Universal announces opening date for new hotel, Dockside Inn and Suites

ORLANDO, Fla - Universal Orlando's newest value resort hotel, Dockside Inn and Suites, will open its doors to guests on March 17, 2020.

It's currently under construction within walking distance across I-4 along International Drive and Universal Boulevard.

A sister hotel, Surfside Inn and Suites, is located across the street from Dockside Inn and Suites, and is now open to the public.

Officials say Dockside Inn and Suites will be part of Universal's Endless Summer Resort when it's completed.

This will be Universal's eighth property in partnership with Loews Hotels & Company, and Universal leaders say it will add more than 2,000 rooms to the Universal collection.

Guests will be able to unwind in a carefree escape that perfectly encapsulates the cool, calm feeling of a beach retreat, Universal officials said.

The new hotel will offer rates at just $85 per night, and gives guests staying there exclusive benefits like early park admission and complimentary transportation to the theme parks.

Standard and two bedroom suites are available.

