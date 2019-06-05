Universal Orlando closes river ride at Volcano Bay water park

ORLANDO, Fla. - TeAwa The Fearless River, a fast-moving river ride at Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay water park, is closed Wednesday for an unknown reason.

Universal confirmed the closure via a Facebook post, but it's not known why the ride is closed.

"Hello friends! TeAwa the Fearless River will be closed (Wednesday), we appreciate your patience! -MV," the post said.

The move comes three days after Volcano Bay closed early because at least four workers were taken to hospitals for what theme park officials said were "technical issues."

Workers and some guests complained Sunday that they felt like they were being electrically shocked while walking around Volcano Bay.

Sarah Carlino, of Boston, said she and her sisters felt like their feet were being "zapped." She said she felt like her concerns weren't taken seriously when she told a manager.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroder said the workers were taken to hospitals as a precautionary measure and were later released.

Schroder didn't provide any other details.

It's not known if the closure of TeAwa The Fearless River is related to the previous "technical issues."

