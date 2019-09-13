Universal Orlando rolls out exciting new New Year's Eve celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's never too early to start planning your holiday getaway. The new year is approaching fast and Universal Studios is rolling out new exciting celebrations across the entire destination for families to enjoy this New Year's Eve.

Universal released a statement Friday detailing the new experiences coming to Central Florida.

"At Universal Orlando Resort, New Year's Eve isn't just another holiday -- it's the ultimate party," Universal said in a statement.

From the high-energy dance parties with your favorite characters to the chic EVE celebration at Universal CityWalk, there is never a shortage of things to do during the holiday season.

This year, guests can ring in the New Year right with these new experiences coming to Universal Orlando.

The statements below are from Universal Orlando Resort.

New Year's Eve in Universal Studios Florida

"Even more thrills and excitement will come to life during Universal Studios Florida's epic New Year's Eve festivities with fun for the entire family. Guests can visit the rockin' party zones located at the Music Plaza Stage and Central Park areas of the park – complete with exhilarating music, appearances by some of guests' favorite characters, party favors and – of course – pyrotechnics. Plus, guests will have access to the park's thrilling and immersive attractions throughout the evening. Access to Universal Studios' New Year's Eve festivities is included with theme park admission, or with a Preferred or Premier Annual Pass."

Eve at Universal CityWalk

"Experience the chic spectacle of EVE – Universal CityWalk's ultimate New Year's Eve celebration. Guests 21 and up will enjoy unlimited gourmet cuisine, access to five CityWalk clubs filled with exceptional live entertainment across Orlando's largest outdoor dance floor and more in an atmosphere unrivaled by any party thrown this year… and next. EVE takes place from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests can save up to $50 on select tickets now through Dec. 15."

For tickets and event details, including exclusive annual passholder discounts, click or tap here.

Universal Orlando Resort hotels

"New Year's Eve festivities even extend to Universal Orlando's hotels. All seven hotels will feature special New Year's Eve festivities for hotel guests to ring in 2020 – each of them putting a twist on the holiday that's unique to each hotel. Guests can Luau their way into the New Year at Loews Royal Pacific Resort, go back (and forward) in time at the retro Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, start the year off right with the cool surf vibe of the all-new Universal's Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites or visit any other Universal Orlando hotel for a unique and vibrant way to celebrate. "Universal Orlando's destination-wide New Year's Eve celebrations are part of the incredible line-up of holiday experiences at Universal Orlando Resort that put a twist on the traditional. Beginning November 16, 2019 and running through January 5, 2020, guests can take their holiday traditions to the next level and experience merry, mischief and thrills in a wondrous winter 'fun'-derland only Universal Orlando can create."

What are you most excited for this holiday season? Will you be visiting Universal Studios?

