Universal Orlando rolls out exclusive benefits for passholders

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando announced annual and seasonal passholders can enter both Universal Studios and Universal's Islands of Adventures through exclusive entrances starting in 2020.

Starting Jan. 4 running through Jan. 31, pass holders can enter both parks from private entrances. They must go to marked turnstiles and present their annual or seasonal pass along with a valid photo ID.

Universal Orlando announced in a news release the Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge presented by Coca-Cola will run through 2020. The lounge, which celebrates its one-year anniversary on Nov. 13 is a good place for park visitors to take a break from the attractions, charge their phone and cool off, the theme park said.

Florida residents can now save up to $75 on passes if they purchase them before Jan. 6, 2020.

