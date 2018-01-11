Universal Orlando to transform Hogwarts Castle in nighttime lights show

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle debuts on Jan. 31 at Universal Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Universal Orlando Resort revealed a new projection light show coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The dazzling light show will feature special effects and music around the Hogwarts castle. The images will display each Hogwarts house colors: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle debuts on Jan. 31 and will also run on Feb. 5, Feb.7- Feb. 12 with possible additional dates.

Celebration of Harry Potter package holders will get a sneak peek of the show on Jan. 26.

Universal Studios Hollywood has a similar show.

