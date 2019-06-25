Universal set to open new restaurant, Bigfire, at CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla - Universal Orlando is set to open their newest original dining restaurant Bigfire, very soon.

The restaurant was built at the former site of Emeril's Orlando at Universal CityWalk.

As soon as guests step inside, they will feel as though they have just stepped into a lakeside summer house, filled with fire-kissed cuisine and comfort.

The two-story restaurant is packed with stone panels, fireplaces, lamps, cast-iron and plaid furnishings, high ceilings and a large lamp fixture in the middle of the room that resembles a boat. The second floor has board games stacked upon the shelf which add to the home-style feel.

"Imagine this rather started as a little lakeside retreat for a family, and as it grew, things became bigger and people became more and more involved to have fun, relax and have good times with friends and family" said Ric Florell, executive vice president, revenue operations.

As guests wait for a table they will be able to sit by the bar, or even spend time with family outside by a fire pit similar to those memorable moments on a camping trip.

While inside, the building's windows give views of the rest of Citywalk, and the exciting theme parks not far away.

The menu at Bigfire American Fare is fairly large and will not dissapoint.

Guests can expect to experience the smokey tastes of the fire in every dish, from signature bison burgers, cocoa-rubbed top sirloin, campfire chili and mouthwatering smoked salads.

"There are some incredible drinks all the way from lakeside punch to special Woodford reserve single barrel. Which is specifically made for Bigfire" said Florell.

Leave room for dessert.

"These desserts are going to be fun, because you're going to have to participate when you come in and sit down at BigFire American Fare. You might have to work a little bit, and make your own s'more" Florell said.

The restaurant offers table side s'mores for the entire family, baked Alaska and even dutch apple pie.

"My favorite, that I will recommend to everyone, is the skillet baked chocolate cake. The menu said it was a flourless cake with cherries and bourbon ice cream. It's delicious!" said news 6 producer, Landon McReynolds.

Universal said when the restaurant opens, it will become the next highly themed, original concept restaurant at CityWalk, and will join other popular experiences such as The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar and more.

