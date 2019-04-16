Don't scream! Cornish pixies charm guests at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Freshly caught, and out of the classroom – Universal Orlando is showing off its second creature, the Cornish pixie, for its new, immersive roller-coaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.



Only standing at about 13 inches tall, the creatures are not to be messed with.



The pesky pixies made their first appearance in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" when Hogwarts professor Gilderoy Lockhart unleashed dozens of them into the dark arts classroom and things went awry very quickly. Neville Longbottom was lifted to ceiling by his ears and dropped onto a hook of a chandelier.



Universal officials say guests will have fun seeing the pixies create havoc on an infamous blue car – or as some could speculate, the Weasley's flying car.

Approximately 20 pixies will be scattered about, but it will be up to Universal guests to try and keep track of them all while on the ride.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opens June 13 at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Island’s of Adventure.

