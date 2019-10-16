Florida residents offered discount for Blue Man Group performance at Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you are looking for a family-friendly event for this season, Universal has an affordable answer.

Florida residents can get a limited time, exclusive offer on tickets to Blue Man Group and Universal CityWalk.

Adult tickets are $54 plus tax and $29 plus tax for children. Guests much present a Florida resident ID, and there is a ticket limit of six tickets per purchase.

Performances start Oct. 21 and run through Jan. 1, 2020. The Blue Man Group offers an experience with a mix of comedy, theater and a concert suitable for guests of all ages.

The Blue Man Group tickets also include free admission to select Universal CityWalk clubs, valid on the date you attend the performance.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.