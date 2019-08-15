Universal's lagoon to light up in horror for Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla - Universal Orlando's lagoon will light up in fear during Halloween Horror Nights in the all-new show, "Halloween Marathon of Mayhem."

The theme park announced the lagoon, in the middle of the park, will feature giant water screens, more than 100 fountains, lasers, electro-music and awesome special effects.

Universal said the show will be a twisted "mix-tape" style show that will transform some of this year's biggest names like Netflix's "Stranger Things", Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters" and "Universal's Monsters".

This is one '80s nightmare you won't want to miss, Universal said on its blog.

The lagoon was recently updated for "Universal Orlando's Cinematic Celebration," which runs select nights at park close.



The new show will run each event night at 10 p.m. 11 p.m. and midnight.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights Sept. 6 through Nov. 2.

The event is bringing to life 10 all-new houses, five scare zones and live entertainment.

Click here for tickets and vaction packages.

