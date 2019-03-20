Universal's affordable hotel Surfside Inn and Suites to welcome guests this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Who said a vacation to Universal Studios has to break the bank?

The theme park is adding two new "value category" hotels to its lineup, the first of which is opening this summer.

Surfside Inn and Suites will officially welcome its first round of guests on June 27. The new hotel will feature many of the same benefits offered at other resorts, including early park admission and complimentary shuttle transportation.

Rates for both beach-themed hotels start at $85 a night in a standard room, or in a two-bedroom suite that sleeps up to six people, making it the most affordable of Universal's seven lodging options.

Surfside Inn and Suites is the first of two hotel installations to the Endless Summer Resort. The second hotel, Dockside Inn and Suites, is projected to open in May 2020.

