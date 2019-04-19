Disney delays debut of 'Runaway Railway' ride at Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Disney quietly revealed Friday that it will take longer for guests to catch a ride on "Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway."

In announcing a version of the trackless, 2 1/2-D dark ride coming to Mickey's ToonTown at Disneyland in California, Disney's official parks blog revealed the first-ever ride featuring Mickey Mouse will now open in 2020 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Announced at the D23 Convention in 2017, Disney last updated the timeline for the ride's debut last year, sharing plans for a fall 2019 opening as part of celebrations for the park's 30th anniversary, and Mickey and Minnie's 90th birthdays.

Insiders said the ride was originally intended to open ahead of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" to help spread out the hordes of crowds expected at Disney's Hollywood Studios when its largest land opens in August.

It is not unusual for new and highly complex attractions to experience delays, according to News 6 theme park expert Ken Pilcher. Test Track famously marked its "official opening day" at Epcot on March 17, 1999, delayed from an original opening target of May 1997.

In the past few weeks, Disney confirmed "Rise of the Resistance," the largest attraction at "Galaxy's Edge," won't open along with the rest of the land.

While both "Resistance" and "Runaway Railway" are both trackless dark rides, it does not appear at this time that the delays are linked in any way.

A third trackless dark ride, "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure," is also under construction at Epcot's France Showcase and was still on track for a spring 2020 opening at last report, though that date is unofficial.

