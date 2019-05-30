WATCH LIVE: Disneyland holds dedication ceremony for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Star Wars Galaxy's Edge opens at Disneyland on Friday and the park is giving a livestream sneak peak of it will look like.

The park will stream the dedication ceremony on YouTube at 11:30 p.m.

In the video you will be able to see some of the merchandise you can buy at the park.

The ceremony will show guests all the food and drink options at Black Spire Post and Batuu.

Galaxy's Edge in Disney World will open on Aug. 29.

The two lands are almost the same.

Mark Hamill who played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" movie series, said he will be going to Galaxy's Edge for the first time on Wednesday.

Guests at the park will get a chance to fly the Millennium Falcon like Han Solo.

To cool off in the warm weather guests, can buy some Blue Milk, a Skywalker favorite in the movie series.

Visitors will be faced with the decision to join the Resistance or the First Order.

The land will also feature a build-your-own lightsaber stand and a build-your-own droid stand.

