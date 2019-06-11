What to expect at Universal's Endless Summer Resort

ORLANDO, Fla - Surf, sand and relaxed vibes are just a few things people can expect when Universal Orlando's newest hotel, Endless Summer Resort Surfside Inn and Suites, opens June 27.

Universal Orlando

A sister hotel, Dockside Inn and Suites, will open next door in 2020.

Both hotels are located just across I-4 at the former home of Wet 'n Wild waterpark.

Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn & Suites

"This hotel is a value category. What that means is, this hotel is affordably priced. It's the most affordable hotel on the Universal Orlando property. Our seasonal pricing for a standard room starts at less than $100 per night," said a Universal spokesperson.

Rooms:

Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn & Suites

The Endless Summer Resort Surfside Inn and Suites will feature spacious, two-bedroom rooms that can sleep up to six people comfortably. Universal described each room as being washed in the colors of nature, evoking the coastal lifestyle that appeals to everyone.

Two-bedroom suites will have plenty of room for families. Park leaders say the suites will feature a kitchenette and dining area, and a bathroom with a separate shower and vanity. The two-bedroom suites will start at $111 per night.

Food and Drinks:

When guests are not soaking up some sun or hanging out at the parks, there are a variety of ways where they can grab something to eat.

The hotel will feature the Beach Break Cafe, Sand Bar, Starbucks and Pizza Delivery.

The Beach Break Cafe will offer food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its surf and southern California-inspired dishes will be served inside the dining food court from early morning till late into the night.

Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn & Suites

The food is inspired by food trucks, local joints and backyard BBQs. Beach Break Cafe’s menu will be super affordable and offer something for everyone from unique cuisine to comfort food, Universal said on its official parks blog.

Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn & Suites

If you're planning on spending a day at the surfboard-shaped pool, the Sand Bar will be fixing up special cocktails for guests 21 years old can enjoy.

Here are just some of the drinks announced on the Universal blog:

Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn & Suites

Orange Surf Board - Orange vodka, coconut rum, Triple Sec, orange juice and a splash of cranberry.

Tidal Wave - Endless Summer Rum, peach vodka, gin, peach schnapps and orange and pineapple Juice

Surf En La Paloma - Tequila, blood orange and grapefruit juice and soda

Toasted Coconut Mango Mojito (Frozen) - Coconut rum, mango and Mojito Island Oasis

Benefits:

Guests staying at the new hotel will also get the same perks as those staying at other Universal hotels and resorts. This includes a one-hour early park admission into Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk.

The resort will also provide free shuttle transportation to and from the parks.

Universal's Endless Summer Resort reservations can be made through the Universal Orlando website or by calling 888-464-3617.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.