Woman gifts Disney gear to kids for World Down Syndrome Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman is getting results for her community by raising awareness for Down syndorome and autism with random acts of kindness.

In a Facebook post, Janet Rayes recounts a recent trip to Epcot at Disney World, where she entered the park armed with 100 "pieces of kindness" to gift to children. She said she searched for children with no Disney gear, kids whose parents couldn't afford to buy gear and kids who were sad or crying.

Photo courtesy of Janet Reyes

Reyes said the gifts, which included Mickey ears, Minnie ears and art sets, were to promote World Down Syndrome Day. She said she will be returning to Disney on April 2 to do the same for Autism Awareness Day.

In her post, Reyes gave examples of a few of her favorite interactions with families, including a mother who cried tears of joy when her wheelchair-bound daughter picked out an art set following what Reyes described as a "less than magical day" due to rude guests.

Reyes said she highly recommends random acts of kindness to raise awareness and "create some magic."

"Many parents asked questions so their child could learn about Down syndrome," she said in her Facebook post. "I also found several people who know and love someone in their lives with an extra chromosome."

