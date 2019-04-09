Bold flavors, open-fire cooking take center stage at Universal CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando is pulling back the curtain on its newest restaurant.

This summer, the resort will welcome in Bigfire, an all-new, two-story full-service restaurant that will bring the campfire atmosphere to your table.

The restaurant is currently under construction at the former Emeril's Orlando building, near Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville.

Until now, speculation has been building about what would be coming. Universal says Bigfire will make guests feel like they're stepping straight into a lakeside lodge, filled with cozy fireplaces and modern design.

Before even stepping inside, guests can relax by a fire pit and even play lawn games, making a perfect end to their action-packed day at the parks.

Universal officials say at the heart of the venue will be a custom wood fire grill that will allow guests to see their meal being prepared from anywhere in the restaurant.

Guests can expect to experience the smokey tastes of the fire in every dish, from signature bison burgers to a cocoa-rubbed top sirloin and mouthwatering smoked salads.

For dessert, s'mores will be offered right at your table or guests can try what Universal says will be an instant hit, the Baked Alaska.

Universal hopes to make an opening date announcement in the future.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.