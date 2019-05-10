Disney announces new details about upcoming space restaurant at Epcot

Adjacent to Mission: Space will be a new restaurant that will invite guests to travel high above the earth for an unforgettable dining experience.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World announced new details Friday on its upcoming space-themed restaurant.

The Disney parks blog website said the new table-service restaurant, currently under construction, will open this fall next to the Mission: Space attraction.

Disney officials said the new restaurant will be an "out of this world" dining experience that will make guests feel as though they are dining next to the stars high above Earth.

Photos posted online from theme park blogger bioreconstruct show the construction progress on May 4.

Photo courtesy of bioreconstruct.

The new restaurant will feature internationally inspired cuisine, more than 1,000 bottles of the world's finest wines and a wide selection of craft beer, the blog said.

Disney expects to give more details and an opening date in the near future.

