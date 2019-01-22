Legoland Florida announces new pirate-themed hotel

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Legoland officials announced a new pirate-themed hotel aimed to be a buccaneer's dream getaway.

The 150-room Pirate Island Hotel is set to open in spring of 2020 and will offer a pool equipped with a deck and interactive activities welcome to children and parents alike, according to the Legoland website.

In-room treasure hunts will also be available and will feature new puzzles and treasures daily for adventure-driven guests.

The fully themed hotel will be located adjacent to the Legoland hotel and will also be in walking distance to the park's front gates.

Pirate Island Hotel will offer free family breakfast, child-friendly entertainment at night, character meet and greets, photo opportunities with the hotel's pirate ship and activities with the park's Model Builders, the website said.

