This is how Florida theme parks rank in affordability

ORLANDO, Fla. - When budgeting for a vacation, every dollar counts.

Each theme park in Florida offers unique guest experiences and with that comes varying price tags.

To help travelers better plan for their trips, the researchers at vacation search engine HomeToGo looked into how theme parks across the Sunshine State ranked in affordability. It turns out some of the most popular spots landed at the bottom of the list.

“When people think of traveling to an amusement park, the big international parks often come to mind first,” Joanna Booth, head of inbound marketing at HomeToGo, said. “We are pleased to be able to offer travelers a comprehensive overview of the best amusement parks in Florida to provide even more options for every budget while still allowing for a fun-filled theme park vacation.”

To calculate an average price for each park, researchers factored in the cost of an adult ticket, parking, a lunch meal and accommodations and found that about $150 per person, per day separates the most expensive park from the cheapest one.

Check out the ranking below, organized from least expensive to most expensive:

1. Fun Spot America, Orlando

Courtesy of IDriveOrlando.com Fun Spot Orlando. Image courtesy of IDriveOrlando.com.

Parking: FreeTicket: $44.95Meal: $15Accommodations: $52.44Total: $112.39

2. Legoland Florida, Winter Haven

Associated Press Legoland Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Parking: $27.10Ticket: $85.99Meal: $13.30Accommodations: $31.74Total: $158.13

3. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Ba Image courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Parking: $25Ticket: $79.99Meal: $13.29Accommodations: $40.88Total: $159.16

4. SeaWorld Orlando

Associated Press The entrance to SeaWorld Orlando is seen in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Parking: $25Ticket: $84.99Meal: $12.48Accommodations: $49.08Total: $171.55

5. Universal Islands of Adventure, Orlando

Associated Press The Incredible Hulk roller coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Mayerowitz)

Parking: $25Ticket: $125Meal: $16.49Accommodations: $52.44Total: $218.93

6. Universal Studios Florida, Orlando

Associated Press Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Parking: $25Ticket: $125Meal: $18.29Accommodations: $52.44Total: $220.73

7. Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Orlando

Courtesy of Walt Disney World. Animal Kingdom. Image courtesy of Walt Disney World.

Parking: $25Ticket: $125Meal: $15.99Accommodations: $93.28Total: $259.27

8. Epcot, Orlando

Courtesy of Walt Disney World Epcot. (Matt Stroshane, Disney photographer)

Parking: $25Ticket: $125Meal: $16.98Accommodations: $93.28Total: $260.26

9. Magic Kingdom, Orlando

Associated Press Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Parking: $25Ticket: $125Meal: $17.28Accommodations: $93.28Total: $260.56

10. Disney's Hollywood Studios, Orlando

Courtesy Walt Disney World Disney’s Hollywood Studios Toy Story Land. (Steven Diaz, Disney photographer)

Parking: $25Ticket: $125Meal: $17.98Accommodations: $93.28Total: $261.26

To read more about the methodology behind the study, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.