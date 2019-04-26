This is how Florida theme parks rank in affordability

ORLANDO, Fla. - When budgeting for a vacation, every dollar counts.
Each theme park in Florida offers unique guest experiences and with that comes varying price tags.
To help travelers better plan for their trips, the researchers at vacation search engine HomeToGo looked into how theme parks across the Sunshine State ranked in affordability. It turns out some of the most popular spots landed at the bottom of the list.
“When people think of traveling to an amusement park, the big international parks often come to mind first,” Joanna Booth, head of inbound marketing at HomeToGo, said. “We are pleased to be able to offer travelers a comprehensive overview of the best amusement parks in Florida to provide even more options for every budget while still allowing for a fun-filled theme park vacation.”
To calculate an average price for each park, researchers factored in the cost of an adult ticket, parking, a lunch meal and accommodations and found that about $150 per person, per day separates the most expensive park from the cheapest one.
Check out the ranking below, organized from least expensive to most expensive:
1. Fun Spot America, Orlando
Parking: Free
Ticket: $44.95
Meal: $15
Accommodations: $52.44
Total: $112.39
2. Legoland Florida, Winter Haven
Parking: $27.10
Ticket: $85.99
Meal: $13.30
Accommodations: $31.74
Total: $158.13
3. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Parking: $25
Ticket: $79.99
Meal: $13.29
Accommodations: $40.88
Total: $159.16
4. SeaWorld Orlando
Parking: $25
Ticket: $84.99
Meal: $12.48
Accommodations: $49.08
Total: $171.55
5. Universal Islands of Adventure, Orlando
Parking: $25
Ticket: $125
Meal: $16.49
Accommodations: $52.44
Total: $218.93
6. Universal Studios Florida, Orlando
Parking: $25
Ticket: $125
Meal: $18.29
Accommodations: $52.44
Total: $220.73
7. Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Orlando
Parking: $25
Ticket: $125
Meal: $15.99
Accommodations: $93.28
Total: $259.27
8. Epcot, Orlando
Parking: $25
Ticket: $125
Meal: $16.98
Accommodations: $93.28
Total: $260.26
9. Magic Kingdom, Orlando
Parking: $25
Ticket: $125
Meal: $17.28
Accommodations: $93.28
Total: $260.56
10. Disney's Hollywood Studios, Orlando
Parking: $25
Ticket: $125
Meal: $17.98
Accommodations: $93.28
Total: $261.26
To read more about the methodology behind the study, click here.
