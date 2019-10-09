K-9 finds missing 3-year-old in 10 minutes

PHOTO CREDIT: Shelby Sheriff's Office

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office in Ohio said K-9 Bandit was able to find a missing 3-year-old in 10 minutes.

The Sheriff's Office said just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Sidney Plattsville Road for a missing child.

Investigators said Deputy Bleigh and Bandit started the search at the front of the house.

Bandit found the child in 10 minutes, according to investigators.

"This is exactly why we have dog units, watching this track you could tell very well that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him," the Sheriff's Office posted on social media.

The post on Facebook has more than 1,900 shares.

