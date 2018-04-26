1 dead, 3 critically hurt when car hits tree in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed and three others were critically injured early Thursday when a car slammed into a tree in Orlando, police said.
The fatal crash was reported in the 5900 block of Bent Pine Drive near Semoran Boulevard.
More Traffic Headlines
Orlando police said a car was seen leaving a business in the area at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree, police said.
At least one of victims was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other three were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police.
The names and ages of the victims have not been released.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.