1 dead, 3 critically hurt when car hits tree in Orlando, police say

One person is dead and three others are injured in a crash in Orlando, police say.

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed and three others were critically injured early Thursday when a car slammed into a tree in Orlando, police said.

The fatal crash was reported in the 5900 block of Bent Pine Drive near Semoran Boulevard.

Orlando police said a car was seen leaving a business in the area at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree, police said.

At least one of victims was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other three were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.