1 dead after Jeep overturns on SR 417 in Seminole County, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash on State Road 417 near University Boulevard in Seminole County.

The crash was reported Monday morning on northbound S.R. 417 between University and Aloma Avenue.

The FHP said a Jeep overturned and at least one person was killed.

Troopers said the driver of a white truck hauling bricks may be a witness to the crash, but the truck was not involved in the accident.

No other details have been released.

