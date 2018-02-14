1 dead in apparent hit-and-run crash near Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - One passenger was killed Wednesday as Brevard County sheriff's investigators were responding to a traffic crash involving an apparent hit-and-run west of Melbourne.

Two others have been hospitalized, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

One witness, Christina Steele, said she was driving west on Aurora Road when two cars sped past her into the intersection. One was a black Charger.

The Sheriff's Office stopped the Charger at a neighborhood Wal-Mart at Post Road and Wickham.

At least three vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred about 2 p.m. near the intersection of Aurora Road and Turtle Mound Road. It was not immediately known if the second vehicle involved in the incident has been recovered.

Authorities are investigating whether the incident was road rage or not, or if any gunshots were fired.

Traffic is being redirected in the area near Turtle Mound Road.

