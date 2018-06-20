1 dead in apparent Lake County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY. Fla. - Troopers are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities were called to County Road 44 near Fish Camp Road around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday after someone was found lying in the area, troopers said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

The victim has not been identified and details on a potential suspect vehicle have not been released.

This is a developing story.

