1 dead in Volusia County motorcycle crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Spring Garden Avenue and U.S. 17.

A Hyundai was heading north on U.S. 17 in the left turn lane as the motorcycle was heading south. Troopers said the driver of the Hyundai attempted to make the left turn to travel onto Spring Garden Avenue when the vehicle went into the direct path of the motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle struck the front left of the Hyundai. Troopers said the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was ejected off the motorcycle after the impact and struck a pole.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, the Highway Patrol said. The driver of the Hyundai had no injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

