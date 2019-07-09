Man killed when pickup slams into trees, fence in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old Edgewater man was killed late Monday when his pickup truck crashed into two palm trees and a fence in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Brandon Graham died in the crash, which was reported at 11:40 p.m. near Volco and Beacon Light roads, south of Edgewater.

According to the FHP, Graham was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 at a high rate of speed west on Volco Road when he ran a stop sign, drove through the intersection and struck the trees and fence.

Graham, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

