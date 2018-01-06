1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Colonial Drive, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed and two others were injured Saturday morning in an Orange County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Hiran Rodriguez, 27, of Orlando, was driving fast in a westbound Honda Accord on Colonial Drive just after 3 a.m. while a 20-year-old woman driving a Suzuki SUV was heading east.

The woman was turning left onto Hastings Street when the front of Rodriguez's Accord hit the right side of her SUV, troopers said.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Highway Patrol said. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

The woman in the SUV and her 20-year-old passenger were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about the crash to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

