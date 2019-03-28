1 killed, 4 hurt in I-4 crash in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. - A fatal crash has prompted officials to close Interstate 4 in Seminole County.

The two-vehicle rollover crash was reported early Thursday on I-4 east near the State Road 417 exit in Sanford. All eastbound lanes of I-4 are closed in the area, causing a traffic jam.

Seminole County fire officials said one person died at the scene.

Four others, including two children, were injured in the crash. The adult victims were taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital. The children were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital. The conditions of the victims have not been released.

No other details have been released.





