1 dead after driver runs red light in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 27-year-old man was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in Titusville, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at 11:30 p.m. on South Street at Cheney Highway.

Titusville police said Arthur Claude Davis II, 57, of Titusville, was driving a 2002 Jeep Cherokee traveling west on Cheney Highway and ran a red light, striking a 2009 Kia Forte traveling north on South Street.

The passenger in the Kia, Jeremy Scott Smith, 27, of Titusville, was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to officials.

The driver of the Kia, Alexis Chloe Roberge, 22, of Titusville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.