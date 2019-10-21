Man, 87, killed in two-vehicle crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An 87-year-old Kissimmee man was killed Sunday night in a crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said Fransico Naranjo died in the crash, which was reported around 9:50 a.m. at Centerview Boulevard and Greenwald Way.

Troopers said Naranjo was a passenger in a 2004 Toyota Camry that was being driven by a 17-year-old Kissimmee girl when a 2015 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Blanche Munoz, 48, of Kissimmee, pulled into their path.

The front of the Hyundai struck the right side of the Camry, the FHP said.

Naranjo was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he died, the FHP said.

The teen driver and Munoz suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

Charges are pending against Munoz, according to an FHP report.

