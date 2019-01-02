10-year-old boy struck by SUV in Brevard mud pit

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to an Orlando-area trauma center after being struck by an SUV Tuesday in Port St. John.

The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. in a wooded area used for recreational off-road vehicles near Port St. John Parkway and Golfview Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Witnesses told troopers the boy was struck by a white Chevrolet SUV in a mud pit, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials earlier reported the boy had been "run over," but the Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

The child was flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. Troopers said the boy was stable Tuesday evening.

