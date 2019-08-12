11 students, driver taken to hospital in church school van crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - Eleven children and a driver were taken to local hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Monday in Orange County.

Several children suffered minor injuries, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Troopers said the Bridge to Independence private school van was taking students to class, traveling by Edgewater Drive and Forest City Road. Officials said another driver turned directly in front of the van, damaging the front of both vehicles.

"This is definitely not what we want to see for the beginning of their school year," Trooper Michael Allen said.

In total, 11 children and two adults were checked out, rescue officials said. The students ages ranged from 5 through 18.

#trafficalert #UPDATE Edgewater Dr./John Young Pkwy. - 11 children, 2 adults being checked out - though this is a Level 2 Multiple Casualty Incident (MCI), all injuries are very minor. The MCI is used to for rapid assessment when there are more than 5 patients @FHPOrlando pic.twitter.com/xRRmX7CGN7 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 12, 2019

Staff from Edgewater Animal Hospital tended to the students until paramedics arrived, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

"They opened their doors to us to allow us to use their lobby as a medical triage area," said Mike Jachles, a first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue. "The injuries, fortunately, were very minor, ranging from bumps and bruises to bloody noses and mouths."

Officials said the driver of the other car was not hurt and was ticketed.

