18-year-old passenger dies after teen driver crashes car in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - An 18-year-old Orlando man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Christopher Marsh died in the wreck, which was reported at 10:15 p.m. on 33rd Street near Mo Ho Drive.

The FHP said Adrian Bozan Bolivar, 19, of Orlando, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic east on 33rd Street when he lost control of the car, left the road and struck a guardrail.

Marsh, a passenger in the car, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, the FHP said.

Bolivar and another passenger, a 21-year-old Orlando man, suffered minor injuries and were taken to ORMC, the FHP said.

Marsh was wearing his seat belt, according to the FHP.

Alcohol did not play a role in the crash, troopers said.

Charges are pending against Bolivar, the FHP said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.