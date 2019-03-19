2 adults, 3 children injured in Ocala crash

OCALA, Fla. - Two adults and three children were injured Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in Ocala, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 9 p.m. at the intersection of NE 14 Street and NE 25 Avenue.

Rescue officials said a red sedan sustained heavy front-end damage and a white SUV ended up on its side after the crash.

Officials said there was one victim in the sedan, and four of the seven occupants of the SUV were also taken to hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

Details about the crash have not been released.

