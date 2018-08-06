2 airlifted in DUI crash in Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Brevard County over the weekend in connection with a suspected DUI crash that left two people critically injured, according to authorities.

Aaron Jennings Jr., of Orlando, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, driving with a suspended license and DUI.

According to Cocoa Beach police, Jennings was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado through the intersection of Ocean Beach Boulevard and Brevard Lane when he made an improper left turn and struck a 2018 Harley Davidson.

The two people on the motorcycle suffered severe head injuries and were airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center, police said. Their conditions are not known.

Police said one of the victims was a woman who also suffered two broken wrists, a broken hand and a severe facial laceration. The driver of the bike was a man who suffered a severe injury to his skull, according to police.

An officer said Jennings had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and slow movements. An odor of alcohol was also on his breath, police said.

Jennings was taken to a hospital, where his blood was drawn via a warrant and then taken to the Brevard County Jail, police said.

