2 dead in Orlando crash after driver runs red light, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were killed early Wednesday in a crash in Orlando when a driver ran a red light, police said.

The double fatal wreck was reported at 2:17 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail at West Church Street.

Orlando police said a black Honda traveling west on Church Street ran a red light and struck a red Pontiac that was headed south on OBT.

Two people in the Pontiac were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details, including the victims' names, have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

