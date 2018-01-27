2 hurt in crash involving DeLand officer, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A DeLand police officer and two others were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon while responding to a call, the DeLand Police Department said.

Officials with the Police Department said the officer was on his way to a possible disturbance with a weapon when the cruiser hit a vehicle with a woman and child inside near the intersection of Voorhis and Amelia avenues.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was not injured in the crash, police said. The woman and child suffered minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.