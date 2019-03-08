2 injured in Ormond Beach crash, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Two people were badly injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash in Ormond Beach, police said.

The wreck was reported around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Granada Boulevard and Interstate 95.

Ormond Beach police said a silver Buick Lacrosse, a black Honda Civic and a white Ford van were involved in the crash.

"Occupants from several vehicles were transported to the hospital, with two patients as a trauma alert," police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.







Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.