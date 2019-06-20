2 killed in wrong-way crash while fleeing Volusia County deputy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were killed late Wednesday in a head-on wrong-way crash while fleeing a Volusia County sheriff's deputy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash was reported at 11:10 p.m. on State Road 415 near Acorn Lake Park.

According to the FHP, Freddie Pleas, 21, of Deltona, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet north on S.R. 415 when the deputy tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation.

Pleas "actively fled" from the deputy and started driving in the southbound lanes of S.R. 415, troopers said. The Chevrolet then crashed head-on into a 2005 Mazda van driven by a 31-year-old Sanford man, officials said.

Pleas was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said. His passenger, who has not been identified, was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where he died, according to troopers. Neither was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The driver of the Mazda, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the FHP said.

