2 sought after stolen car crashes into pickup in Brevard, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two men are sought after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 32-year-old Titusville man with serious injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m. at U.S. 1 and Cuyler Street.

The FHP said a 2015 Nissan, which was reported stolen, pulled into the direct path of a pickup truck driven by Eric Spears, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The men in the Nissan ran away after the crash, troopers said. A description of the men has not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

