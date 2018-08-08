2 struck, seriously injured while crossing SR 436 in Orlando, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man and woman were struck and seriously injured Wednesday morning while crossing State Road 436 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Joseph Finnegan, 28, and Kristina Dennis, 21, both of New Jersey, were injured in the crash, which was reported at 3:15 a.m. near University Boulevard in Orlando.

The FHP said a 34-year-old Sanford man was driving a 2005 Toyota on S.R. 436 when he hit the pedestrians. The victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Singh said he had a green light and the man and woman were not in a crosswalk, according to the FHP. The pedestrians said they were in the crosswalk, according to troopers.

There were no witnesses.

The crash remains under investigation.

