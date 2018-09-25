2 teens killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two 19-year-olds were killed late Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said Lindsey Hart and Leondre Thomas, both of Ocala, died in the crash, which happened at 9:42 p.m. on State Road 40 at NW 64th Avenue.

Troopers said Hart was driving a Mazda east on S.R. 40 when she left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

Hart and Thomas were pronounced dead at the scene.

An FHP report said Hart was wearing a seat belt.

No other details have been released.

