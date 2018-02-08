2 teens killed when 98-year-old RV driver crashes into car, FHP says

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Authorities say two Florida teenagers were killed when a 98-year-old man driving on the wrong side of the road crashed into their vehicle.

News outlets report that the crash occurred Tuesday evening on State Road 70 in Fort Pierce.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Santia Feketa and Britney Poindexter were traveling in a pickup truck when an RV driven by Walter Roney came into their lane and slammed into the truck. Roney and his passenger, 75-year-old Carolyn Elizabeth-Evans Bruns, were seriously injured.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

