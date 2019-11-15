10-year-old critically injured when minivan crashes into Orange County bus stop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two children and two adults were injured, including a 10-year-old who was critically hurt, Friday morning when a minivan crashed into a Lynx bus stop in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at a Lynx bus stop on Silver Star Road at Powers Drive in Pine Hills.

The FHP said the victims were taken to area hospitals. The conditions of the other three are not known. The children are siblings, according to the FHP.

According to troopers, Joseph Charitable, 54, of Orlando, lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason and struck a bench at the bus stop and the pedestrians.

Video from the scene showed a white minivan in the grass next to a power pole, with power lines draping down next to the sidewalk.

Charges are pending against Charitable, who was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, the FHP said.

Alcohol did not play a role in the wreck, according to the FHP.

All lanes of Silver Star Road were closed in the area, but they were later reopened.

No other details have been released.

