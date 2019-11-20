What the honk: From bad parking to scary wrong-way encounters

It seems some of y’all have an issue when it comes to customizing your vehicle.

Trevor sent me this picture of an older model Toyota Corolla. Of all the things I’m looking let’s address the things that make this a prime vehicle to get pulled over. Most importantly, I have to be able to see your license plate no matter the vehicle or the equipment you’re towing. Next, what the honk is going with the air conditioning unit in the front passenger window? No, no and no.

A/C in the window? What the honk?

If there is anything I have learned from doing this segment it’s people who park badly are not liked very much by our “What the honk” viewers and rightfully so.

Here I give you two for the price of one.

On the left, we have this amazing parking job by this Mazda driver. I’m willing to guess their backup camera wasn’t working or the driver was in quite the rush. On the right, I give you a parking fail I’ve never seen before but sadly I’m not surprised. Even if this Cadillac owner had a proper disabled parking decal this would still be a complete violation and total “What honk" moment.

Some questionable parking jobs around Central Florida.

Over the years we have had our share of unfortunate wrong-way crashes. I always say every crash is avoidable but it does take a sense of awareness and true focus on the roads.

A Wrong-way driver on Horatio Ave. in Maitland. (Image: Cheryl)

Cheryl sent me this video and I cannot say enough how glad I am that she’s OK. Earlier in the year, she was driving on Horatio Avenue in the Maitland area when a Dodge challenger came barreling down the wrong side of the road. This stuff makes me sick to my stomach. Glad you’re OK, Cheryl. Scary stuff.

I want to keep seeing the things you’re seeing, keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me at ClickOrlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

As always, drive safely out there.